American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez believes that a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre will determine who the greatest fighter of all time really is.

In a Spanish-language interview on Hablemos MMA, Melendez the long-time coach of the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed the possibility of a potential superfight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre and said that the winner of the fight will be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“Yeah, I think so, and so does Khabib,” Mendez said (via MMA Junkie). “The person that beats GSP will be the best of all time. I think so.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently holds an impeccable 28-0 pro-record and is scheduled to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, even as he prepares for the showdown against Gethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that he would love to fight St-Pierre next if he manages to beat Gaethje. It’s also widely speculated that the potential fight with St-Pierre could be Nurmagomedov's final fight in the UFC.

Mendez believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov will only be seen competing inside the Octagon two more times before hanging his gloves as it was something the champ had discussed with his late father, Abdulmanap.

“Yeah, it’s a big possibility,” Mendez said of Nurmagomedov. “He might do that because all the times that I was with him and his dad, they’ve talked about those things: two more fights, 30-0. They want to do a legacy fight, then be done and help the other guys that are starting their fighting careers. I don’t think he’ll fight beyond that, but anything is possible. I was a fighter too and when you’re finishing a career, you feel it in your heart, you want to fight more and it’s hard not to fight. I don’t think he’ll continue fighting, but anything is possible.”