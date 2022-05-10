"The person to blame is the guy that was weighing him" - Michael Bisping on Charles Oliveira's weigh-in controversy

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Charles Oliveira's failure to make weight in the lead-up to UFC 274.

During the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that the person in-charge of weighing Oliveira before the fight should be blamed for the mess-up.

"The person to blame is the guy who was weighing him [Charles Oliveira]. You know what I mean? That guy, you know, the official that was weighing the scale... come on, he could have just let that f***ing go."

Catch the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Oliveira missed weight by half-a-pound during the weigh-ins for UFC 274. After tipping the scales at 155.5 pounds, 'Do Bronx' was given another hour to cut the half-pound and make championship weight. The Brazilian failed to do so and was stripped of the lightweight title upon the start of Saturday's main event.

After the official weigh-ins, multiple UFC fighters claimed that a behind the scenes weighing scale was faulty and might have played a part in Oliveira's weight miss.

Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi @ArianeSorrisoo Congrats to the “genius” that messed with the fighter’s scale leaving it with a 0.5lb difference. We only found out when we were informed as we were coming down to check our official Weight. Luckly I was under so that didnt hurt me. Congrats to the “genius” that messed with the fighter’s scale leaving it with a 0.5lb difference. We only found out when we were informed as we were coming down to check our official Weight. Luckly I was under so that didnt hurt me.

Casey Oneill @kingcaseymma Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5 Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5

Charles Oliveira made quick work of Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira's fight against Justin Gaethje was a short-lived, yet action-packed affair. Both lightweights came out all guns blazing and landed heavy shots on each other.

Oliveira then proceeded to score a knockdown against 'The Highlight' and submitted him with a rear-naked choke in the opening round of the fight.

Unfortunately for 'Do Bronx', the win was not counted as an official title defense as he was stripped of the championship due to missing weight.

UFC president Dana White said that the Brazilian is now the number one contender and his next fight will be for the vacant UFC gold. White also said that he's open to matching Oliveira up with Islam Makhachev next.

"I'll be honest with you... Listen, who doesn't think Dariush and f***ing Islam is a great fight? I mean, it's a f***ing killer fight. I would love to see that fight to see who the number one contender is. But I'm not gonna lie, after tonight, I wouldn't mind doing Islam vs. Oliveira either. So, we'll see what happens."

Catch Dana White's appearance at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard