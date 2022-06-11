The only person who can stop Khamzat Chimaev is 'Borz' himself, says Allstars gym coach Reza Madadi

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most highly rated prospects in the UFC right now. The Russian-born Swede is already 5-0 inside the octagon and is seemingly one win away from fighting for the title. According to Allstars gym coach Reza Madadi, there is no fighter in the UFC who can stop 'Borz'. There seems to be no end to his hype and popularity among fans across the globe right now.

Madadi said that Chimaev loves to fight and works harder than most fighters. He stated that whenever 'Borz' enters the cage, he seems so happy it's as if he's going to a party.

While praising Chimaev for his attitude towards the sport and for being immensely talented, Madadi said that the only person who can stop the 28-year-old is the fighter himself. He claimed that a man is always his own worst enemy and that Chimaev must never lose sight of his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.

In a clip shared by Freak MMA on Instagram, Madadi said:

"What I see from this guy, it's like he's on the way to a party. He is so glad before he goes to the cage. He has so good energy. He trains hard so the only thing I can see stopping him is Khamzat himself. I don't see anybody who can stop him... But as always you are your own worst enemy..."

Khamzat Chimaev likely to fight Belal Muhammad next

Khamzat Chimaev and fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad seem to have verbally agreed to fight each other next. The pair recently went back-and-forth on Twitter and eventually agreed to fight one another in Abu Dhabi in October.

Initially, Chimaev had placed a condition that he'd only fight Muhammad if the Chicago native doesn't carry the Palestinian flag with him while making the walk to the octagon. UFC fighters aren't allowed to carry flags these days anyway, so that condition was automatically met.

In his last fight, Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision in a fight that turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Who do you think will win a potential clash between Chimaev and Muhammad? Sound off in the comments.

