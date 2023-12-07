“The pinnacle of my life so far” – Alex Roberts on winning the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai crown against Lyndon Knowles

WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia cannot help but reminisce scoring the biggest achievement of his career.

Roberts battled the United Kingdom’s Lyndon Knowles at the Muay Thai Grand Prix Australia last October, winning via unanimous decision to take home the coveted WBC heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

In an interview with Fight News Australia, Roberts talked about the experience and what winning the belt meant to him.

‘The Viking’ said:

“It was a spectacular rise, I think really just getting an opportunity after another opportunity, the promoters really looked after to me in terms of finding me matchups and fighting people. And to get the WBC rankings and just move up every single fight all year was great. And then to have a great Champion like Lyndon Knowles willing to fly all the way across the world to fight me in my hometown was even better, and then to capture that world title in front of all my family and friends was it, was the pinnacle of my life so far.”

Of course, now that he’s captured gold with the WBC, he has the opportunity to one-up that achievement by going for the biggest prize of all – the ONE world title.

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts takes on pound-for-pound great Roman Kryklia in ONE debut

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts is set to make his ONE Championship debut by taking on ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia this weekend.

Roberts and Kryklia are ready to do battle for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.