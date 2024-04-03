“The placement of this kick is just perfection” - Fans still in awe of Superbon’s signature KO finish of Giorgio Petrosyan

Thai superstar Superbon Superbon Training Camp scored perhaps the greatest head-kick knockout in ONE Championship history when he met the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan.

Stepping inside the Circle for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, Superbon landed the highlight to end all highlights a mere 20 seconds into the second round of his scrap against the kickboxing icon at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

"Ahead of his World Title rematch with Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, watch striking ace Superbon make history when he took on legendary striker Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title in 2021!"

Nearly three years later, ONE Championship fans are still marveling at Superbon's brutal finish of the Italian icon. Taking to the comments section on YouTube, they wrote:

"If he hadn't made that jump, he wouldn't have knocked him out. the placement of this kick is just perfection."

"One of my ever favourite Muay Thai Knockout, i think i saw it Live on stream, there you could truly see the little details that Differences Muay Thai from European Kickboxing. Just the split second after the Clinch, a good Muay Thai always throws a Kick, just naturally."

"Best kickboxing performance of all time."

"He kicked him into his casket, legs crossed and flat on his back. DAMN!!!"

"Wow! that was like getting pancaked between 2 cast iron frying pans. Brutal."

Superbon runs back his ONE X clash with Marat Grigorian on April 5

Superbon will look to deliver a repeat performance this Friday, April 5, when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a main event clash with three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian. The winner will emerge as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, setting the stage for a showdown with the division's undisputed king, Chingiz Allazov.

The ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner will serve as a rematch between the two heavy hitters, their first bout under the ONE banner coming at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase in March 2022. On that night, Superbon secured a unanimous decision victory via a clinical performance against the Armenian powerhouse.

Who comes out on top when two of the pound-for-pound best kickboxers run it back with 26 pounds of ONE gold on the line?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

Poll : Who leaves ONE Friday Fights 58 with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship? Marat Grigorian Superbon 0 votes View Discussion