"It will be an action full night" - Marat Grigorian promises all-out war vs Superbon for interim featherweight kickboxing crown

Marat Grigorian is excited to put on a show for the fans inside Lumpinee Stadium when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The main event of a stacked card sees Grigorian compete for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship against an opponent that he knows very well.

In two previous encounters with Superbon Singha Mawynn, both men have emerged victorious and split one win each.

Their trilogy fight promises to be another electric encounter between two of the very best in the world on April 5.

With Grigorian's relentless pressure style, you know what you're in for anytime that he steps through the ropes and that will be no different this Friday.

He told Violent Money TV in a recent interview that fans can expect him to make adjustments but still deliver a great fight in the main event:

"So we've been training a lot of movements [with] some different game plan as well. So, yes, it will be an action full night."

Watch the full interview below:

Small changes is the key for Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Marat Grigorian comes into his third fight with Superbon knowing that last time out, things didn't go his way.

The two men previously met at ONE X where the defending champion at the time was able to implement his gameplan from the opening bell to the final one.

Rather than coming at this fight from an entirely new angle, Grigorian knows that in order to get his hand raised, the devil is in the details ahead of April 5.

With some small adjustments and tweaks, he believes he can give a much better account of himself in order to emerge from this trilogy with the interim title wrapped around his waist.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asian prime time via global PPV at watch.onefc.com

