"The Pleasure Man Experiment is over" - Fans react as reports of UFC light heavyweight being removed from the roster emerge

Rumors of UFC light heavyweight fighter Anton Turkalj being removed from the promotion's roster have been doing the rounds on social media.

A user named @Loganbaker2147 took to Reddit and uploaded a post on the r/mma subreddit, where they claimed that the fighter had parted ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

It must be noted that no official confirmation regarding the matter has been made by the promotion or the fighter.

That did not stop the MMA world from sharing their thoughts on the light heavyweight and his current situation.

One individual poked fun at the 27-year-old's MMA moniker.

"The Pleasure Man Experiment is over."

Another person echoed the sentiment and argued that more fighters should have a 'goofy' nickname like Turkalj.

"Honestly, we need more goofy nicknames like him. Enough with the tough guy synonyms. Bring on the goofballs and weirdos!"

One user named 'The Pleasure Man' as their favorite athlete not to win a single fight in the top MMA promotion.

"Maybe my favorite winless fighter in UFC history, for no good reason, it was fun while it [lasted]."

One fan expressed surprise at the Swedish fighter getting a UFC contract in the first place.

"Surprised he even got a contract after he didn't get signed by [Dana White's Contender Series]."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to rumors surrounding AntonTurkalj

How many fights has Anton Turkalj had in the UFC?

As of yet, Anton Turkalj has had a very underwhelming stint in the UFC. After building an impressive 8-0 professional record, the 27-year-old joined the multi-billion dollar promotion. His results under the UFC banner, however, haven't been very positive.

For his debut, Turkalj was matched up against Jailton Almeida in September 2022. The fight did not go well for him as he suffered defeat in the first-round via a rear-naked choke.

The Swedish fighter then locked horns with Vitor Petrino in March 2023. Once again, Turkalj came up short and ended up on the losing side via unanimous decision.

His next two outings were against Tyson Pedro and Ibo Aslan respectively, and Turkalj lost both encounters via knockout.

So, 'The Pleasure Man' has not scored a single win in his four fights in the UFC.

Poll : Was the UFC right in cutting Anton Turkalj? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion