“The power of juice” - UFC President Dana White’s transformation has people convinced that money can buy beauty

UFC President Dana White has been in the combat sports business for a long time now. The successful businessman is the head of one of the biggest and most successful MMA promotions.

Some of the MMA fans on social media, however, feel that not only fortunes, but White's appearance has also been enhanced owing to the wealth he has created for himself.

"Remember fellas you're not ugly you're just broke."

"Money will do that for you, false sense of power and entitlement."

"Them crooked looking teeth say something about the personality we see in him now."

"The power of juice in a picture."

Nina-Marie Daniel wishes Dana White on his birthday by presenting him with a hilarious gift

Dana White turned 54 on July 28 this year, and Nina-Marie Daniel turned up on this occasion to present the UFC President with a manic birthday gift. The social media personality treated him to a hilarious painting of her and White, along with a cheque for $2500.

Daniele hilariously described the cheque as a ticket for White to roam freely in Boston without feeling scared of the Irish Mob. During the 1990s,' White was threatened by James 'Whitey' Bulger's men. They demanded $2500 from the UFC mogul because of the success of his boxing program in South Boston. Failing to pay the money, he fled to Las Vegas back then.

White accepted the cheque from Daniele while hilariously mentioning that James 'Whitey' Bulgar had already died.

"Happy Birthday to the BADDEST MOTH*R F***ER in all of sports entertainment! DANA WHITE ! Thank you for being such an inspiration and such a badass! Love ya @danawhite."

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama Happy Birthday to the BADDEST MOTHER F*CKER in all of sports entertainment! DANA WHITE ! Thank you for being such an inspiration and such a badass! Love ya @danawhite pic.twitter.com/g7D2yKMHRS