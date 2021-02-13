The quietest one is the most dangerous - Kamaru Usman has a strong message for people who want him to trash talk

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe he needs to talk trash in order to gain stardom. The UFC welterweight champion said he has been ignoring fans who want him to be more charismatic by belittling his opponents.

Usman is set to challenge his former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be defending his title for the third time after a pair of big wins over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Kamaru Usman reflected on how he rose to fame without engaging in meaningless trash talk.

"A lot of people keep saying that because they want me to be that guy (who trash talks). They want me to be Conor McGregor, the braggadocious guy that is just talking trash about my opponents whether it's true or whether it's not true, they want me to be so bad to be that guy. But I am not that guy," said Usman.

Kamaru Usman further added that he pays no heed to critics who tag him as 'boring'. The 33-year-old said fans need to realize that, at times, the quietest one is the most dangerous.

"And because I am not that guy, they're like, 'he is boring', because I don't want to give them what they want. I'm myself. I'm going to continue to be myself... So if they don't want to realize that it because I am not the loudest one in the room, well guess what, they probably need to pay attention and understand that the quietest one in the room in most cases might be the most dangerous one in the room," said Usman.

Kamaru Usman willing to fight Georges St-Pierre

In the interview, Kamaru Usman mentioned that he does not care about the GOAT conversation that is frequently voiced in the MMA world. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would be willing to face Georges St-Pierre to prove that he is a cut above arguably the greatest welterweight of all time.

"If he (Georges St-Pierre) wants to do it, you got to come see me. If he doesn't want that, then that's okay, more power to him. I respect the retirement because he has done it all... But if he wants to come back, he cuts the line from everybody and he gets the (title) shot right away," said Usman.

Kamaru Usman made his UFC debut in 2015. No UFC fighter has been able to outpoint the 33-year-old who is riding a 12-fight win streak ahead of his clash against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.