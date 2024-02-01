"The real African in the UFC" - Johnny Walker's genetic test results triggers hilarious reactions on social media

Johnny Walker recently revealed the outcomes of his genetic testing.

The UFC light heavyweight fighter took to X and disclosed the findings of his genetic test, unveiling a diverse heritage with 72.6% European, 22% African, 3.8% Indigenous American, and 0.7% Western Asian ethnicity.

The 31-year-old Brazilian native also shared an A.I.-generated compilation of images depicting how he would look with the genetic traits of each ethnicity.

Check out Johnny Walker's X post below:

Fans responded to Walker's test results with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I thought you were Irish @JohnnyWalker?"

Another said:

"Idc, from today on, you’re Nigerian in my books, that 3.3% is enough, we’d take you😂😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Johnny is officially more American than Sean Strickland"

"The real African in the UFC let’s go brother"

"Truly a man of the world"

"Congratulations on the N-Word pass. Some guys have all the luck"

"Congratulations you and Mike Perry are now brothers lol"

Credits: Johnny Walker on X

Johnny Walker updates on severe nose injury he sustained at UFC Vegas 84

Johnny Walker recently offered an update on his nose injury sustained during his UFC Vegas 84 fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

Walker and Ankalaev faced off once again on Jan. 13 in a rematch. The two fighters had previously met at UFC 294 last October, where the fight ended in a controversial no-contest due to an illegal knee from Ankalaev to a grounded Walker. The bout was stopped when a ringside physician determined that Walker was unable to continue.

In their rematch at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Ankalaev maintained pressure on Walker throughout the second round, ultimately landing a powerful right hook to the jaw. This was followed by a forceful uppercut that severely injured Walker's nose, prompting referee Marc Goddard to swiftly halt the fight as the Brazilian fell to the canvas.

Walker later confirmed that he sustained a broken nose during the bout, which required stitches and realignment of the bone. He recently updated his health status on X, affirming that he has already recovered sufficiently to resume training:

"2 week after broken nose. 👌✌️Healed fast ! Ready to go again"

The tweet also included a link to a post on his Instagram account, offering additional images of his nose and providing further updates. He wrote:

"2 weeks after fight. Speed recovery from a broken nose! Was it fast?"

Check out Johnny Walker's post below: