  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "The rest just wanted hype" - Charles Oliveira confirms new opponent for UFC Rio de Janeiro after Rafael Fiziev's withdrawal 

"The rest just wanted hype" - Charles Oliveira confirms new opponent for UFC Rio de Janeiro after Rafael Fiziev's withdrawal 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:37 GMT
Charles Oliveira talks about new opponent for UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Charles Oliveira talks about new opponent for UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Charles Oliveira will share the cage with Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio on Oct. 11 after Rafael Fiziev was ruled out with injury.

Ad

Gamrot has been quick to seize opportunities throughout his UFC run, and this was no exception. The former KSW champion immediately raised his hand when the promotion began searching for a replacement to secure a fight that could be the biggest test of his career. He enters the contest with a four-win tally in his last five outings.

For Oliveira, the fight represents a chance to rebound from the knockout defeat he suffered to Ilia Topuria in June. The Brazilian shared a video update on Instagram and also fired fresh shots at fellow lightweight contenders. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Opponent: Mateusz Gamrot. This is the guy we’re going to battle in a great war. The rest just wanted the hype, just wanted to stall and talk, but that’s part of it, that’s how it is. Mateusz Gamrot, thank you for accepting the fight. It’s going to be a big war! The lion is hungry. I’m full of willpower. We’ll meet on Oct. 11.”
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Charles Oliviera's comments below:

Ad

Mateusz Gamrot had called out Charles Oliveira in 2023 after victory over Rafael Fiziev

Two years before this booking, Mateusz Gamrot had already set his sights on Charles Oliveira. Following his injury-stoppage win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 in September 2023, Gamrot publicly called for a fight with the former champion.

He described Oliveira as the most dangerous opponent to measure his grappling against the Brazilian’s elite submission arsenal. That callout seemed premature in 2023 as Oliveira was preparing for a title rematch with Islam Makhachev. However, it has since aged into a storyline that now feels complete.

Ad

Fiziev, the man who fell to Gamrot that night, has ironically stepped aside with an injury, creating the exact opening Gamrot once pursued. The Polish fighter posted an Instagram video of his reaction to the confirmation news that he will face Oliveira next.

Gamrot was clearly ecstatic at the realization of a challenge he had carried for two years.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications