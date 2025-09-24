"The rest just wanted hype" - Charles Oliveira confirms new opponent for UFC Rio de Janeiro after Rafael Fiziev's withdrawal 

Charles Oliveira will share the cage with Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio on Oct. 11 after Rafael Fiziev was ruled out with injury.Gamrot has been quick to seize opportunities throughout his UFC run, and this was no exception. The former KSW champion immediately raised his hand when the promotion began searching for a replacement to secure a fight that could be the biggest test of his career. He enters the contest with a four-win tally in his last five outings.For Oliveira, the fight represents a chance to rebound from the knockout defeat he suffered to Ilia Topuria in June. The Brazilian shared a video update on Instagram and also fired fresh shots at fellow lightweight contenders. He said:“Opponent: Mateusz Gamrot. This is the guy we’re going to battle in a great war. The rest just wanted the hype, just wanted to stall and talk, but that’s part of it, that’s how it is. Mateusz Gamrot, thank you for accepting the fight. It’s going to be a big war! The lion is hungry. I’m full of willpower. We’ll meet on Oct. 11.”Check out Charles Oliviera's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMateusz Gamrot had called out Charles Oliveira in 2023 after victory over Rafael FizievTwo years before this booking, Mateusz Gamrot had already set his sights on Charles Oliveira. Following his injury-stoppage win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 in September 2023, Gamrot publicly called for a fight with the former champion.He described Oliveira as the most dangerous opponent to measure his grappling against the Brazilian’s elite submission arsenal. That callout seemed premature in 2023 as Oliveira was preparing for a title rematch with Islam Makhachev. However, it has since aged into a storyline that now feels complete.Fiziev, the man who fell to Gamrot that night, has ironically stepped aside with an injury, creating the exact opening Gamrot once pursued. The Polish fighter posted an Instagram video of his reaction to the confirmation news that he will face Oliveira next.Gamrot was clearly ecstatic at the realization of a challenge he had carried for two years.