"The rich-poor divide will continue to increase" - Andrew Tate discloses what will trigger doomsday scenario for 'average men' in future

Andrew Tate details why a doomsday scenario would ruin the lives of 'average men'.

Tate and his younger brother, Tristan Tate, have acquired worldwide fame for their online presence showcasing masculine-heavy viewpoints. The former kickboxers tend to share extended rants about various topics through social media messages, interviews, and podcasts.

Earlier today, the older Tate brother, 37, took to X (formerly Twitter) and further encouraged men to avoid being average. 'Top G' utilized a potential doomsday scenario by sharing the following extended message on X:

"Automation and technology have allowed smaller teams to compete at the highest level. 50 years ago, you needed hundreds of thousands of workers to compete at the highest levels of industry. Large factories, manual processes, management. Men moving steel and forcing into shape. Every year, as technology and automation progress. The amount of employees needed to compete lowers."

Andrew Tate continued:

"Imagine Apple but instead of 160,000 employees, they only need 2,000. All the money Apple makes, all the profit, being distributed to 2,000 people instead of 160,000. In the near future, 20 men will own more and more of the world. The trillions of dollars in the world will continue to go to fewer and fewer people. Smaller teams making more money. The rich-poor divide will continue to increase. The average man becoming obsolete."

Andrew Tate advocates for 'average guy' to become 'GREAT'

Andrew Tate has established a negative reputation for allegedly being misogynistic and narcissistic. With that said, the kickboxer-turned-social media personality occasionally spreads positive messages by encouraging younger people to accomplish greatness.

Tate recently shared the motivation in the previously mentioned X post:

"I am WARNING YOU. It's no longer enough to be an average guy. The average man's life is only going to get worse. You need to become GREAT. - Tate"

The Tate brothers have found themselves in legal troubles over the years, which they credit to 'elites' attempting to silence them. Between December 2022 and March 2023, they spent time behind bars in Romania for alleged crimes of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and organizing a crime group.

The infamous duo has continued to claim they were wrongfully imprisoned and plan to prove their innocence in a court of law.

