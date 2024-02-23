“The road to the top is never easy” - Joshua Pacio says he never took Jarred Brooks’ trash talk personally, has message for fans

Joshua Pacio hopes that with his performance at ONE 166 on March 1, he can inspire his fans and supporters who will be tuning in.

Pacio’s fans are sure to be counting down the days until he steps inside the Lusail Sports Arena for a huge rematch with the ONE strawweight world champion, Jarred Brooks.

Throughout the build-up to their first encounter at ONE 164, Brooks continuously trash-talked the world champion by downplaying his skills.

The then-challenger may have talked a big game but he was able to back it up inside the Circle after defeating Pacio fairly convincingly.

During a recent interview with Qabayan Radio 94.3, Joshua Pacio was asked whether any of his opponent’s words ever truly got to him.

He responded that you’re always going to face adversity in taking on a challenge but he hopes that his actions will speak louder than any words, saying:

“I want to show them [the fans] that the road to the top is never easy. But if you have the passion and the determination, you will reach your goals.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio cannot afford to fight emotionally at ONE 166

If he is going to reclaim the strawweight MMA throne by defeating Jarred Brooks at ONE 166, Joshua Pacio needs to be at the absolute peak of his game.

‘The Passion’ cannot afford to let the pressure of the moment or what is at stake in the fight get to him and throw him off mentally.

The top-ranked contender has a big task ahead of him, and while he is confident going into fight night, anything can happen once you step inside the Circle.

He believes that once the event comes to a close, the strawweight gold will be back over his shoulder.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.