'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson shares why Francis Ngannou reminds him of Mike Tyson 

Dwayne Johnson is looking forward to the upcoming heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The popular American actor assessed the strengths of both Gane and Ngannou heading into the fight, hailing both men as 'champions'.

Speaking about Ngannou, Johnson said that 'The Predator' reminds him of Mike Tyson in his prime, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest knockout artists of all time. According to 'The Rock' the Cameroonian's presence and physique make him one of the most intimidating fighters he's ever seen.

During a recent interaction with ESPN MMA, Johnson stated the following:

"This is not only one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts of all time but it has the potential to be the greatest and biggest heavyweight bout of all time... As a pretty big boy myself and appreciating the heavyweights, I mean you have two guys, you have Francis who carries with him this intimidation that is second to none. It reminds me of, and Dana and I talked about this before, it almost reminds you of Mike Tyson back in the day where he just steps to the octagon with such incredible intimidation and power..."

The 49-year-old also spoke about Ciryl Gane's incredible athletic ability and speed as a heavyweight. Explaining why the upcoming clash intrigues him so much, the Fast and Furious actor added:

"You also have a guy in Ciryl who is so incredibly technical, so incredibly fast... These are guys who've known each other, who've trained with each other, dropped blood [and] sweat with each other and the whole thing makes it very unique and dynamic and the fact that they're both going in as champion," Johnson said.

Francis Ngannou heads into UFC 270 title clash as the underdog

Despite being one of the most feared heavyweights on the planet right now, Francis Ngannou heads into his first ever title defense as an underdog. According to Online sportsbook Bovada, Ciryl Gane is a -150 favorite whereas Ngannou is a +125 underdog.

This means you'll have to wager $150 on Ciryl Gane to win $100. If you wager $100 on Francis Ngannou, you could win $125. 'Bon Gamin' is currently undefeated in the UFC and despite not being a knockout artist, his incredible agility and striking technique sets him apart from other fighters on the roster.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious when these two former teammates go to battle at UFC 270.

