'The Rock' gives his opinion on Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Gane heavyweight title bout 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has given his thoughts on the highly anticipated heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou vs. Gane has the potential to be one of the greatest heavyweight bouts in the history of the company. With the title fight just a day away, former pro-wrestler, 'The Rock' believes the heavyweight showdown is an extremely unique matchup.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Dwayne Johnson gave his take on the main event of UFC 270 and said:

"UFC fighters, they step into that iconic octagon and they look to establish their dominance, they look to establish their legacy and some become champions and some don't. This [Ngannou vs. Gane] is a very unique matchup with two very unique individuals and I think a win here will start to establish their legacy."

'The Rock' believes that a win on saturday night will establish the winner's legacy, and rightfully so. Francis Ngannou is coming off a fabulous performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 that saw him conquer the heavyweight throne.

On the flipside, what Ciryl Gane has managed to achieve in the sport with just 10 fights under his belt is unheard of. 'Bon Gamin' won the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 265 when he defeated Derrick Lewis via a third round TKO/KO.

It remains to be seen what happens when Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane step inside the octagon at UFC 270.

'The Rock' compares Francis Ngannou to Mike Tyson

During the same interview with ESPN MMA, Dwayne Johnson drew parallels between Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson.

The 49-year-old suggested that 'The Predator' carries with him the same intimidation as prime 'Iron Mike'. He said:

"You have Francis who carries with him who carries with him, this intimidation that is second to none. It reminds me of, Dana and I have talked about this before, it almost reminds you of Mike Tyson back in the day where he just, he steps to the octagon with such incridible intimidation and power."

Watch Dwayne Johnson's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

