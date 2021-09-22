The Rock reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's comments about bald heroes

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to Twitter to respond to footage of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. In the video, Volkanovski essentially draws greatness from his and The Rock's common haircut: the bald look.

The Rock wrote on Twitter:

"No one remembers when we had hair, brother. Shave it off and keep kickin’ ass champ!!"

The footage shows Alexander Volkanovski training on the mats ahead of his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Talking about his all-new bald look, 'The Great' said:

"Lockdown, eh? We were locked down at home and could not get to my barber. Just did it myself. Like I said, no one remembers heroes when they had hair, you know what I mean? Who remembers The Rock [from] when he had hair?"

What does Dan Hardy have to say about Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega?

Former UFC fighter and analyst Dan Hardy recently appeared in an interview with Submission Radio. He reviewed the upcoming title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Hardy said:

"With the threats that Ortega brings to the table, those knees to the centerline, the uppercut, the knees and elbows in close range, as well as the guillotines and his ability to transition on the floor, I think there are a lot more traps for Volkanovski to fall into for this one. I think [Volkanovski] should win but I'm actually leaning towards Ortega at this point. I think he might be able to steamroll him into a knee and then catch him with a guillotine or something. It's gonna be one of those flash moments where Ortega's technique just shines through."

Hardy also took into account that the winner of the fight is likely to encounter former champion 'Blessed' Max Holloway at some point in the near future. While Alexander Volkanovski has won two very close decisions over the Hawaiian fighter, Brian Ortega faced his only career loss against Holloway.

Regarding the future of the trio that is spearheading the featherweight division, Hardy opined that Ortega has a better chance of beating 'The Great' than Holloway did. However, Hardy does not fancy Ortega's chances should he fight Holloway once more.

