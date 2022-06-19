Watch: Up close look at ONE 157 featuring the Ruotolo brothers, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Shinya Aoki

The Ruotolo brothers and Rodtang Jitmuangnon displayed sheer dominance when ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE 157: Petchyindee vs. Vienot. The event was host to 13 bouts featuring some of the best fighters in the world from mixed martial arts, submission grappling and Muay Thai.

ONE Championship invited fans to look back at the event on their YouTube channel, presenting the unseen aftermath of another amazing event from the promotion.

"The unseen aftermath of an incredible night of action at ONE 157, featuring Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith, Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jimmy Vienot, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri, Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo, and MORE!"

Watch ONE 157 Up Close below:

In the evening's featured bout, Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon squared off against Jacob Smith in the opening round of the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament. Rodtang performed spectacularly, overwhelming Smith with speed and precision throughout the nine-minute contest.

In the end, Smith was left with a bloody face, the result of scything elbows delivered by 'The Iron Man'. Rodtang earned a unanimous decision victory over the ONE Championship debutant.

After three rounds of sheer dominance from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, Rodtang showed great respect for his opponent, kneeling in front of him following the contest. It was a beautiful show of sportsmanship from one of the most gifted strikers in all of combat sports.

Ted Bratby @tedbratby Rodtang ripping Smith’s face up with elbows for 43 seconds Rodtang ripping Smith’s face up with elbows for 43 seconds https://t.co/KYCdyB1rnh

The Ruotolo brothers make a big impression in their ONE Championship debuts

Grappling specialists and brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo made their ONE Championship debut together at ONE 157 on May 20. Kade Ruotolo was up first, taking on Asian MMA icon Shinya Aoki in a submission grappling contest.

Kade looked sharp in his grappling match with Aoki. While the contest went the distance, Kade earned a unanimous decision victory. Fans especially marveled over a slick sequence where Kade pushed himself off the cage wall to initiate a scramble, leading to him getting on Aoki's back. The Japanese legend showed solid defensive skills, but in the end Kade Ruotolo's offense got the job done in the judges' eyes.

Once Kade made his mark in the ONE circle, it was time for Tye Ruotolo to go to work. Tye stepped into the cage with Garry Tonon, a former IBJJF world champion and four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational winner. What happened was nothing short of shocking.

Tye exuded confidence by toying with Tonon at the start of the round. He moved in aggressively for a takedown. Tonon was pushed hard onto the mat, Tye following him to the ground moments later. Tonon attempted to use the cage wall to reverse the position. Unfortunately, he found himself in a north-south position, allowing Tye to sink in a D'Arce choke. The 30-year-old New Jersey native had no choice but to tap out just 1:37 into the match.

Following the contest, both Tye and Kade expressed interest in competing in mixed martial arts with their grappling opponents. Whether they continue to work their magic in grappling or make the move to MMA, it is clear that ONE Championship has quite the dynamic duo on their hands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far