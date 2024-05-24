"The sacrifices are worth it" - Fans loving teenage phenom Johan Ghazali's all-business mindset in his young career

Fans are impressed by Johan Ghazali's dedication to Muay Thai.

In February 2023, teenage phenom Ghazali made his ONE Championship debut on the Friday Fights series. The Malaysian-American quickly became a prospect to watch after securing four wins in eight months, including three knockouts to earn him a spot on the promotion's primary roster.

At the end of 2023, 'Jojo' faced Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 and knocked out the former world title challenger in 36 seconds. Now holding a 5-0 record in ONE, Ghazali recently had this to say in a video posted by the promotion on Instagram:

"It sucks to see my friends all going out, having fun, and I'm here [training]. I enjoy it, but at the same time, I'd be lying if I said I was jealous, right? But they're not doing what I am."

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and praised Ghazali for his dedication:

"The sacrifices are worth it for what you're achieving"

"To be a real champion, we need sacrifice a lot of things. Proud with you Jojo"

"Sacrifice for success"

Instagram comments

Watch the previously mentioned quote from Johan Ghazali below:

Johan Ghazali plans to maintain undefeated promotional record at ONE 167

On June 7, Johan Ghazali looks to extend his promotional Muay Thai record to 6-0 when he faces Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167. It'll be easier said than done for the 17-year-old, as Nguyen has showcased a relentlessly aggressive fighting style during his three-fight promotional run, which included two wins by knockout.

With a win against Nguyen, Ghazali would take another step toward superstardom as he continues to climb the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

ONE 167 is scheduled to take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event featuring Tawanchai PK Saenchai's defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Jo Nattawut in the main event can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.