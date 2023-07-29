Conor McGregor is miffed with the justice system of his home country, Ireland. Taking to Twitter, the UFC superstar expressed his astonishment while reacting to the sentencing of three men relating to the incidents at Falsk, Strokestown in 2018.

"This is just flabbergasting! Enough! What would be the process to change our system here? President? Taoiseach? Who makes something like this happen? The system is ridiculous at present. I think every single sane Irish mind is in agreement here."

Check out his tweet below:

Conor McGregor's reaction was to the news of Martin O'Toole (59), PJ Sweeney (44), and Paul Berine (57) receiving a sentence of 15 years of imprisonment related to incidents of an attack on security guards at a repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon five years ago. The sentence was imposed by Judge Martina Baxter, who remarked that it was a "mob attack" perpetrated with weapons executed early in the morning to "terrify" the security men.

Holding the trio responsible for being a part of the events that unfolded there, Judge Baxter termed the case an "exceptionally serious category of offending" while putting the culpability on the trio. She refused to suspend any elements of the sentencing. Around 60 supporters of the three defendants were also present during the hearing.

The court proceeding also witnessed heckling and shouting in response to the sentencing. Judge Baxter, before imposing the sentence, asked O'Toole to address the court and he said:

"I've been denied the right to a free and fair trial because my legal team refused to take my instructions, that's all I have to say.”

Conor McGregor has been vocally discussing the state of affairs of the justice system in Ireland on his social media handles. He has interacted and offered his views on the subject in a series of tweets lately.

Conor McGregor pays moving tribute to Sinead O'Connor

Connor McGregor paid a moving tribute to the celebrated Irish singer and his "friend" Sinead O'Connor, also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat who passed away at aged 56 on July 26 this year.

O'Connor was famous for singing the cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 You" which was released in 1990. She also sang at the UFC 189 during Conor McGregor's iconic walkout in a bout against Chad Mendes, which McGregor won by second-round TKO.

The Irishman took to Twitter and wrote:

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

