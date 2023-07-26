UFC 189: Chad Mendes vs. Conor McGregor: Full video of Sinead O’Connor’s performance [Video]

Conor McGregor experienced his first taste of UFC gold by securing the interim featherweight championship at UFC 189 with a knockout victory over Chad Mendes in 2015. The victory was a pivotal moment for the Irishman as it paved the way for his title bout against the reigning featherweight champion at the time, Jose Aldo.

On Wednesday, the world mourned the loss of Irish music legend Sinead O'Connor, who passed away at the age of 56. In the wake of her death, O'Connor's rendition of 'The Foggy Dew,' which she performed before McGregor's iconic bout against Mendes, has been widely shared and cherished.

RIP to a legend 🏼 pic.twitter.com/D0UjS6tMAN @TheNotoriousMMA This moment where Conor turned around and pointed at Sinéad, as he walked into war at UFC 189, was one of the most special moments in the history of UFC walkouts. Iconic.RIP to a legend

The spectacular moment at UFC 189 when 'The Notorious' was accompanied by O'Connor for his octagon walk has a unique place in sports history. The promotion took a one-of-a-kind step by allowing live performances for the main event. This made O'Connor's heartfelt rendition all the more meaningful and sentimental to the Irishman.

UFC 189: What did Conor McGregor have to say about Sinead O'Connor?

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to honor the late Irish singer, Sinead O'Connor:

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏"

Sinead O'Connor was a well-known personality in the Irish music industry. She shot to fame in 1987 with her debut album, 'The Lion And The Cobra,' stunning listeners with her soul-stirring melodies. Throughout her career, she had eight top-40 chart hits, making a lasting mark on the music industry and solidifying her position as one of Ireland's most popular performers.