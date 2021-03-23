"The takeover begins" - Henry Cejudo and The Schmo hilariously call out Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo has joined forces with Dave Schmulenson, also known as 'The Schmo', to take on Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani, the hosts of the popular ESPN MMA show "DC & Helwani".

Ariel Helwani is celebrating the first anniversary of his show. Commemorating his 50th episode with the former heavyweight champion, Ariel Helwani received the 'ESPN Broadcast Tag Team Championship' presented by the media firm Reel Digital Media & Consulting Services. The Canadian sports journalist recently posted a photo on Twitter flaunting his new championship strap with the caption: "Who wants some?"

I mean, how freaking cool is this?! pic.twitter.com/SJL9VfVTK3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 22, 2021

The Schmo took offense to Ariel Helwani's claims of being the best MMA journalist. In response to Helwani's tweet, The Schmo has offered to team up with Henry Cejudo to challenge the 'DC & Helwani' duo to a tag team match.

HELLOOOOOO, @arielhelwani you going to continue to ignore? Child antics , all talk and zero walk. THE SCHMO WANTS SOME. Belts are earned not given. Put the 👃in the game. You and @dc_mma vs @HenryCejudo & The Schmo. LESSSSGGGOOOO https://t.co/YI6Y6Nqjgw — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 23, 2021

Triple C Henry Cejudo took a jab at Ariel Helwani on Twitter, calling him a "big nose bandit" and daring him to sign the dotted line for a matchup with 'The Schmo'. The former Olympic wrestler also allowed Helwani to pick a charity of the latter's choice to donate the revenue generated from the event.

I know who wants some! And his name is the @TheSchmo312 Sign the contract you big nose bandit and do it for the kids! All money goes to charity of your choice! USA 🇺🇸 vs Canada 🇨🇦 LFG 🖊 📄🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/mPrygW7fDV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 23, 2021

Henry Cejudo, who has made several appearances on The Schmo's YouTube channel, accepted the invitation for the tag team match.

And the take over begins 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/V4NFC9FGpf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 23, 2021

Henry Cejudo asked Dana White for the Ariel Helwani vs The Schmo matchup

The recent callout for a charity match against Ariel Helwani is not the first instance of The Schmo challenging the Montreal native. Previously, the self-proclaimed "overzealous sports zealot" called out Helwani for a charity basketball matchup with $50k prize money on the line.

In the post-fight press conference at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo appealed to UFC president Dana White to make the dream matchup between the two media personalities into reality.

"One last thing before I leave here, I still want to see Ariel Helwani and The Schmo go at it. Please Dana White, do it for Triple C", said Henry Cejudo.

The Schmo vs The 👃Charity 🏀 1 Year Ago, The Schmo challenged @arielhelwani to a $50K Charity Grappling Match. Since Ariel shied away from contact sports, this year The Schmo extends same offer, but for a diff sport 🇺🇸vs🇨🇦 #forthekids #TheSchmovsTheNose @dc_mma @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/jqBC8Wzk24 — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) November 25, 2020

When The Schmo condemned Ariel Helwani for shying away from a face-to-face confrontation on the basketball court, the ESPN journalist replied on Twitter by saying, "Ha ok bud."

Ha ok bud — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2020

The feud between the two rival journalists is heating up. Ariel Helwani is yet to respond to the tag team challenge from The Schmo. Do you think, 'The Nose' should sign the contract for a charity bout against 'The Schmo'? Comment below.