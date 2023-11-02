“The tension is palpable” - Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade stare each other down during a chance encounter in Bangkok

Ahead of their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title fight this Friday, November 3, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade have both landed in the land of smiles. The two are set to do battle inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

Days before going toe-to-toe inside the ring, the two world champions had an unexpected encounter that further proves that they don’t like each other. ONE Championship posted a short clip of that intense staredown on Instagram.

The post was captioned with:

The tension is palpable 😳 Who will emerge from ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo as a two-sport ONE World Champion? 🏆 @jhaggerty_ @fabricioandrade1

In the video, ‘The General’ and ‘Wonder Boy’ have different sentiments upon seeing each other abruptly. The former gets irritated with the presence of his foe, while the latter expresses his readiness to fight.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“It’s all part and parcel. But all that’s over now. I just don’t want to see him until I get in there.”

On the other hand, Andrade claimed:

“I’m waiting to go man. I could go right now, you know?”

It is not the first time that these two have had a heated faceoff; in fact, they already collided heads in an altercation last month in a special appearance at ONE Fight Night 15.

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade are the newly crowned champions of their respective divisions. The British superstar is coming off his gigantic upset of Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Meanwhile, Andrade is fresh off a fourth-round TKO finish of John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023. Both will have the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion and join an exclusive list of athletes who have previously achieved this feat.

ONE Fight Night 16 Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.