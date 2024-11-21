“The time off didn’t affect me” - Two-weight kingpin Christian Lee eager to showcase his evolution after lengthy break 

Don't expect to see any ring rust when Christian Lee makes his long-awaited return to action on Friday, December 6.

It's been more than two years since 'The Warrior' stepped foot onto martial arts' biggest global stage, scoring an epic come-from-behind knockout of Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4 to capture the ONE welterweight MMA world championship.

With Lee already holding the ONE lightweight MMA world title, the victory over Abbasov made him a two-division king.

Now, Lee will put his lightweight gold on the line against undefeated Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov in the ONE Fight Night 26 headliner emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite being shelved for the last couple of years, Christian Lee is confident that he will be an even better version of himself than before.

“In this fight, I definitely would like to show that I’m a better, faster, stronger, improved version of myself than the last time I stepped in there," Lee told ONE. "And I want to prove that the time off didn’t affect me.”

Christian Lee believes he and Alibeg Rasulov are a lot alike inside the Circle

Looking to spoil Christian Lee's big comeback at ONE Fight Night 26 is Alibeg Rasulov.

Making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 23 in July, Rasulov landed a decisive unanimous decision victory against former ONE lightweight MMA world titleholder Ok Rae Yoon to earn his spot as the next man in line for Lee.

Offering his take on Rasulov's skill set, Lee sees a lot of similarities between the two.

“I think that in some ways, we’re actually similar fighters," Lee added. "I see him as a well-rounded mixed martial artist."

Will 'The Warrior' land another highlight-reel finish in his anticipated return, or will Alibeg Rasulov establish himself as the next big thing in the lightweight division?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

