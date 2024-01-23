“The type of preparation that will bring out the best” - Tyson Fury’s “quality sparring” with prominent boxer excites fans ahead of Saudi showdown

Tyson Fury looks to be getting in some great work ahead of his undisputed title fight.

'The Gypsy King' readies to unify all of the major heavyweight belts when he clashes with multi-belt titleholder Oleksandr Usyk on February 17th.

Undefeated surging southpaw heavyweight Moses Itauma was photographed working with Fury and the sweet science community of X blew up upon seeing this picture online. Comments abounded on Twitter as users had their say on this happening during the buildup to this incredible fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

@ShaunLFC9 said,

"Quality sparring for fury"

@Lewissu123 stated,

"Sparring the best up and comers like Moses Itauma etc. World champions like Jai Opetaia. Highly skilled fighters like Kevin Lerena as well. This is the type of preparation that will bring out the best Tyson Fury on February 17th 🔥!"

@LifeOfElation quipped,

"Great fight this should be"

@ShaunLFC9 said,

"Quality sparring for fury"

@OnionRingsFroch stated,

"Fury is looking like a lean mean fighting machine. Usyk will get hospitalised come February the 17th."

@JamesBecker1999 quipped,

"Tyson fury getting Moses Itauma to smile is class. Never seen him burst a smile before 😀"

[Images Courtesy: @michaelbensonn thread on X]

Check out the Fury-Itauma workout pic below

Expand Tweet

Tyson Fury and his road to undisputed glory

Fury has held the WBC belt since February 2020 and has notched three defenses of the title. He is also the lineal champion of the division and last put that up against boxing debutant/former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' did lose via split decision but Fury has a lot to prove to many detractors heading into this showdown with IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO champion Usyk.

The native of the United Kingdom boasts a professional record of 34 wins with zero losses and one draw. The lone draw on Fury's ledger came against Deontay Wilder in their first fight in December 2018.

Their next two fights saw Tyson Fury win the aforementioned WBC title. Then after their sequel affair, 'The Gypsy King' finished 'The Bronze Bomber' for a second time to close out their vaunted trilogy.