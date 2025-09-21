"The UFC is too easy for Khamzat. New job incoming." - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev making surprise appearance in Ferrari's F1 garage

UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev recently stunned fans by making an unexpected appearance in Ferrari's F1 garage during qualifying at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Chimaev secured the UFC middleweight strap last month after dominating Dricus du Plessis to cruise to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Since his triumph, he seems to be enjoying life, as he continues to share snapshots from his travels around the world. During a recent visit to Georgia, 'Borz' was gifted a Ferrari 296 GTB, a hypercar which is worth $340,000.ESPN MMA shared a snapshot featuring Chimaev standing alongside UFC lightweight fighter Guram Kutateladze in the Ferrari garage.Check out the post below:The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:&quot;The UFC is too easy for Khamzat. New job incoming.&quot;Others wrote:&quot;He's expending more energy in this picture than he did lying on top of DDP for 24 minutes.&quot;&quot;When the champ steps into Ferrari's garage, even F1 drivers pause. Khamzat is mixing with racing royalty at the Azerbaijan qualifying. From smashing faces to hanging with Hamilton &amp; Leclerc 🔥.&quot;&quot;A week ago, he received a Ferrari as a gift. The life of a champion is good 🎁.&quot;&quot;The champion side quests begin.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]Khamzat Chimaev expresses desire to fight on UFC White House cardKhamzat Chimaev has added his name to the vast list of fighters wanting to compete on the UFC White House card next year.'Borz' shared an edited photo of himself in front of the White House on Instagram. However, this is not the first time that Chimaev has expressed his desire to take part in the historic event. He had previously hinted at the idea during the early talks about the event, which were ongoing.Chimaev's latest post has sparked growing speculation about the Chechen fighter potentially featuring on the White House card.