  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "The UFC is too easy for Khamzat. New job incoming." - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev making surprise appearance in Ferrari's F1 garage

"The UFC is too easy for Khamzat. New job incoming." - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev making surprise appearance in Ferrari's F1 garage

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:58 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev makes appearance at Ferrari
Khamzat Chimaev makes appearance at Ferrari's F1 garage. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev recently stunned fans by making an unexpected appearance in Ferrari's F1 garage during qualifying at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ad

Chimaev secured the UFC middleweight strap last month after dominating Dricus du Plessis to cruise to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Since his triumph, he seems to be enjoying life, as he continues to share snapshots from his travels around the world. During a recent visit to Georgia, 'Borz' was gifted a Ferrari 296 GTB, a hypercar which is worth $340,000.

ESPN MMA shared a snapshot featuring Chimaev standing alongside UFC lightweight fighter Guram Kutateladze in the Ferrari garage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:

"The UFC is too easy for Khamzat. New job incoming."

Others wrote:

"He's expending more energy in this picture than he did lying on top of DDP for 24 minutes."
"When the champ steps into Ferrari's garage, even F1 drivers pause. Khamzat is mixing with racing royalty at the Azerbaijan qualifying. From smashing faces to hanging with Hamilton & Leclerc 🔥."
Ad
"A week ago, he received a Ferrari as a gift. The life of a champion is good 🎁."
"The champion side quests begin."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

Khamzat Chimaev expresses desire to fight on UFC White House card

Khamzat Chimaev has added his name to the vast list of fighters wanting to compete on the UFC White House card next year.

Ad

'Borz' shared an edited photo of himself in front of the White House on Instagram. However, this is not the first time that Chimaev has expressed his desire to take part in the historic event. He had previously hinted at the idea during the early talks about the event, which were ongoing.

Chimaev's latest post has sparked growing speculation about the Chechen fighter potentially featuring on the White House card.

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications