"Someone notify the Secret Service" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev doubles down on his UFC White House dream

Khamzat Chimaev has placed himself in the conversation for one of the boldest fight settings in UFC history. The UFC middleweight champion took to X with an edited poster of himself in front of the White House.Chimaev has doubled down on his interest in competing if the promotion stages its planned event at the landmark venue. It is not the first time he has hinted at the idea. Earlier, he had dropped a White House emoji when early discussions about the concept were surfacing.His latest post adds to the growing wave of fighter reactions and fan chatter around the unprecedented spectacle.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to Chimaev's post, with one fan writing:&quot;Someone notify the Secret Service.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Smash everyone.&quot;&quot;No, thank you.&quot;&quot;You’ll ruin the card.&quot;&quot;Against [Conor] McGregor?&quot;&quot;Co-main event to Conor McGregor.&quot;&quot;Does the king respond? Also, smesh everyone in White House [I know] you will.&quot;&quot;They won’t let you fight there, bro.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's interest in fighting at the UFC White House card. [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]Chimaev's interest comes in the wake of UFC CEO Dana White recently revealing mockup images of the South Lawn setup, designed for the summer of 2026 to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The plans show an octagon set up on the lawn with seating expected to accommodate fewer than 5,000 fans. The rest of the audience could watch from big screens set up in a nearby park.Former opponent reveals middleweight contender who can beat Khamzat ChimaevGilbert Burns believes Reinier de Ridder is the middleweight contender best equipped to beat UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, using his wrestling pressure to secure the throne.Burns, who once pushed Chimaev in a three-round battle, thinks only elite jiu-jitsu can offset the champion’s pressure. De Ridder, his teammate at Kill Cliff FC, brings both size and high-level grappling that could present challenges.Speaking on a recent episode of the Buiten De Kooi MMA Podcast, Burns said:&quot;I think he [de Ridder] can win. I think his jiu-jitsu is high-level. I trained with him a couple of times. He's very good, very long, very big. I don't know how he makes middleweight. He's huge. Not easy, but I think he's the one who can beat Chimaev. ...To beat this kind of high-level wrestler, you need to have wrestling defense, and your jiu-jitsu has got to be good. You've got to know how to be in bad positions, protect yourself, get up and strike, and I think RDR can do that.&quot;