"The UFC playing games"- Justin Gaethje reveals why fight against Michael Chandler never came to fruition

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Justin Gaethje discussed the current status of the UFC's lightweight division following UFC 257. Along with providing his insight on Conor McGregor's loss, Dustin Poirier's stunning win, Justin Gaethje also opened up on how he was in discussion with the UFC to fight on the same card.

On the back of a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC 254, Justin Gaethje was in talks of a fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 257. However, the former interim UFC lightweight champion mentioned that the UFC kept playing games and called him 6 to 8 weeks before the fight.

The Highlight added that eventually he didn't hear back from the UFC and nothing was ever confirmed on paper. Three weeks before the fight, Gaethje decided to not take the Chandler bout.

"The UFC playing games. They called me 6-7-8 weeks out and they're like, 'Hey, we might want you to fight here'. So, you know, I got one fight left on my contract, we start talking about money. And, I don't hear a word from them for three weeks but everyone starts telling my manager, 'No, they expect you to fight here. Like you're fighting this day. I'm like, 'I don't have anything on paper, like what the f**k?' And they're like, 'No, don't worry about it, it'll happen' and three weeks before the fight, I'm like, I'm out."

Justin Gaethje added further added that his last experience in Abu Dhabi wasn't a pleasant one, in reference to his world title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. And mentioned that if he had the chance, he would rather fight in Las Vegas for the rest of the time.

"I'm not ready to go to Abu Dhabi in f**king 8-9 days right now. I need to mentally prepare for these things, especially going to Abu Dhabi. My last experience was not fantastic and I honestly never wanna go there fighting again. If I had a choice it would be in Las Vegas for the rest of the time."

When could Justin Gaethje return to the UFC?

Justin Gaethje currently has one more fight in his contract and in the same interview, he mentioned that whenever the UFC gives him a call, he will be ready to go. However, he did add the fact that he will need a total of 12 weeks to prepare for a fight.

Several reports have suggested that Gaethje could welcome back Nate Diaz to the UFC. The Highlight even took a shot at him by stating that he will "roll him up and smoke him".