Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on Dillon Danis' performance against Logan Paul in their boxing bout this past weekend. He noted that he believes the UFC will pass on the opportunity to sign him.

During episode 357 of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight reacted to what transpired during The PRIME Card and whether the Jiu-Jitsu practitioner would be successful in the UFC. He mentioned that 'El Jefe's skillset will hinder his chances of being signed by the promotion:

"I doubt that ever happens [UFC signing Dillon Danis]. I just don't see it. When you see his boxing, the UFC's so past those days of just a pure Jiu Jitsu guy having success in the UFC." [3:08 - 30:18]

Brendan Schaub brought up that he believes it would be difficult for Dillon Danis to have success because he is a one-dimensional fighter, and fighters need to be well-rounded to achieve success in this current era. He mentioned that it's not possible for a fighter who only relies on Jiu-Jitsu to become a UFC champion, saying:

"There's no way you could become champ based off Jiu Jitsu. Kron Gracie was just like, 'I'm just gonna show Jiu Jitsu works.' How'd that go? This is coming from a Jiu Jitsu guy, I love Jiu Jitsu. If all you have is Jiu Jitsu, you're never gonna make it to the UFC, kids." [30:48 - 31:03]

It will be interesting to see whether Brendan Schaub is correct about the UFC passing on an opportunity to sign Dillon Danis, especially if Bellator is sold to the PFL and he becomes a free agent.

Brendan Schaub predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

Brendan Schaub weighed in on the upcoming lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and whether the featherweight champion can avenge his loss and become a two-division champion.

The former TUF runner-up brought up that 'Volk' has a difficult task as he is fighting on less than two weeks' notice rather than having a full training camp to prepare. He mentioned that Alexander Volkanovski's cardio is his biggest asset, but he believes that the odds aren't in his favor for the rematch, saying:

"[Alexander] Volkanovski on 10-day notice and even though he's a world class athlete and his cardio is damn good, but on 10-days it's not a 10, it's a 9. I'm picking Islam [Makhachev] all day."

UFC 294 poster [Photo credit: @ufc - X]