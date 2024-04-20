"The ultimate brain fart" - TJ Dillashaw left puzzled with Holly Holm's UFC 300 performance against Kayla Harrison

TJ Dillashaw recently weighed in on Holly Holm's performance against Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 and noted that he believes she made a mistake with her approach.

Harrison made a statement in her highly anticipated octagon debut as she earned a dominant second-round submission win via rear naked choke. Holm had secured a takedown in the first round, but the former PFL women's lightweight champion quickly turned the tables with her superior jiu-jitsu.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, Dillashaw recapped UFC 300 and was left puzzled by Holm's approach. He mentioned that the former women's bantamweight champion made a significant error in judgment, which ended up being costly. He said:

"Why would you try to take her [Harrison] down? It makes no fu**ing sense to me. You just trained ten weeks to move your feet and kickbox. You're a world class kickboxer, Kayla Harrison's kickboxing sucks...She's been training for a long time, and she's gotten these positions...but you're going against a chick that's back is way wider than mine...It's ridiculous. It's the ultimate brain fart. She gave her this fight."

Check out TJ Dillashaw's comments about Holly Holm's UFC 300 performance below:

It will be interesting to see what Holm decides to do next as her loss to Harrison removed her from the title picture at 135 pounds.

Will Kayla Harrison earn the next UFC women's bantamweight title shot?

Kayla Harrison definitely made a strong argument as to why she is deserving at a title shot following her impressive win over Holly Holm.

UFC 300 marked the former two-time Olympic Gold medalist's first bout at 135-pounds as she competed at both lightweight and featherweight in the PFL. Harrison proved that she can make the weight limit and dominate a former champion.

There has been speculation regarding the UFC women's bantamweight title picture as Julianna Pena and champion Raquel Pennington have been linked to a bout. However, during her appearance on The MMA Hour, Harrison mentioned that she would be open to an interim title fight if Pennington is unable to fight Pena. She said:

"If it's for a title, I will make myself available [for UFC 303]...My time is now...I like the sound of that [interim title fight against Pena], do you? I like it. You got me fired up. Let's go!"

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments regarding a potential interim title fight against Julianna Pena below:

