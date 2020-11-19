The Undertaker believes that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will come out of retirement

In the world of professional wrestling, The Undertaker arguably had the most iconic streak, as he went 21-0 in WrestleMania before eventually losing out to Brock Lesnar in 2014.

To bring up a comparable record in MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov went 29-0 in his career before eventually retiring from the sport at UFC 254. With UFC President Dana White hinting towards a potential return for 'The Eagle', The Undertaker himself believes that Nurmagomedov will make his way back into the sport.

This is 47 times since 2015, as I have been tested for doping of Usada.

Just think about this number.

-



Это уже 47 раз с 2015 года, как я сдаю анализы на допинг юсада.

просто вдумайтесь в это число. https://t.co/W4SlLe6bqG — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 14, 2020

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, The Undertaker made it quite clear that he feels Khabib will come back eventually. 'The Phenom' also mentioned that there is always a fight and a particular number out there that eventually prompts a fighter or an athlete to make a return.

"I think he comes back. We all look at that nowadays when somebody says that with a lifted eyebrow really. You know, how many times has Conor retired? How many times Jon Jones has retired? It's just like, there's always a fight out there and there's always a number out there that says, 'Yeah I could still do this'.

'Taker also mentioned that Nurmagomedov's retirement was rather legitimate and honest given that he had lost his father. However, the former also believes that eventually the MMA world will see the return of The Eagle, as there are too many good fights for him out there.

"I think probably in the moment with Khabib, I think it was legitimate and honest, knowing the relationship he had with his father and having to go through all that personal loss."

Here is The Undertaker's full interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

Advertisement

What's next for The Undertaker and what possibly could be in store for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

The Undertaker will be returning to WWE this weekend at Survivor Series, as part of his final farewell. While it remains to be seen if The Deadman will retire or not, the WWE Universe definitely remains excited for 'Taker's return.

As for Nurmagomedov, he is still undefeated in the sport and would certainly love to extend his winning run with a potential fight/win over Georges St-Pierre. However, as of now, there have been no legitimate talks regarding Nurmagomedov's return.