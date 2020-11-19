The Undertaker thinks Daniel Cormier can make the transition from UFC to WWE

Future WWE Hall-of-Famer Mark Calaway, who is famously known for his in-ring persona, The Undertaker believes that former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier definitely has what it takes to successfully make the transition from MMA to pro-wrestling.

In a recent interview with ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on Daniel Cormier's potential move to the WWE. The Undertaker said that along with being a phenomenal fighter, Daniel Cormier is also good on the microphone and can definitely work up a crowd. Calaway said that Cormier can "light people up" with his wit. You can hear about this at the 24:30 mark on the video below.

"Not just his physical ability, Daniel Cormier is good on the mike too and sometimes that's even more important. He can put a sentence together and he can light you up with his wit. That alone gives him a head-start. Being one of the greatest fighters ever, he's obviously athletic and he's got a magnetic personality. I don't see any problem at all. I believe he steps up and does well", said Calaway.

Paul Heyman once claimed that Daniel Cormier was rejected by WWE top-brass

Daniel Cormier has previously stated that he is a huge fan of WWE and expressed the desire to be involved with the pro-wrestling organization following his retirement from MMA. There were rumors surrounding Cormier's potential transition to pro-wrestling with WWE back in 2018 but nothing came to fruition.

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier told reporters ahead of his fight with Derrick Lewis in 2018.

Even though Daniel Cormier would like to work with WWE, Paul Heyman, who has been working closely with the company for years doesn't believe that the former UFC champ-champ wouldn't even get a job in the WWE as a commentator, leave alone as a wrestler. Heyman claimed that DC was apparently rejected by the WWE top-brass.

Advertisement

He’s retired and has nothing to do with his life but live out his fantasies about stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns,” Heyman told Ariel Helwani of ESPN. “Daniel Cormier couldn’t get a job in WWE as a freaking commentator and now is resigned to eating Popeye’s chicken from his den doing podcasts on Monday.”

Daniel Cormier retired from professional MMA following his loss in a trilogy fight against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Cormier finished his career with a 22-3 record.

(Please give H/T to Sportskeeda if you're using quotes from this article.)