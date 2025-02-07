"The Volk era is done" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria opens as a massive favorite in potential rematch against Alexander Volkanovski

Fans have reacted after reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria opened up as a massive favorite in a potential rematch against Alexander Volkanovski.

'El Matador' locked horns with 'The Great' at UFC 298, winning the pay-per-view with a second-round knockout, dethroning the Australian.

After the loss, Volkanovski sidelined himself from the octagon. Meanwhile, Topuria defended his gold against Max Holloway at UFC 308 with a third-round knockout.

After being the first fighter to knock out 'The Blessed', the Spaniard shared a faceoff in the octagon with Volkanovski and opined that the former featherweight champion deserves a rematch.

However, in late 2024, it was known that Topuria was speculating a move to the lightweight division.

The future of 'El Matador' remains unclear with the promotion left to decide if he will lock horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev or rematch the former featherweight king.

Meanwhile, MMA On Point on X shared a poster, indicating the odds for a potential rematch between the Australian and the Spaniard, 'The Great' was a +250 underdog, and 'El Matador' was a -400 favorite.

Reacting to the same, a fan opined:

"duh. the Volk era is done, sorry to say. 😕"

Meanwhile, another user wrote:

"Old man Volk not getting much with the bookies"

Another netizen inquired:

"Is there any odds for a potential fight with Islam vs Ilia?"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy of MMA On Point on X]

Ilia Topuria believes that rematch with Alexander Volkanovski won't alter the outcome

Ilia Topuria recently appeared in an interview with Niko Pajarillo, where he stated that if he stays at featherweight, no one deserves a rematch more than Alexander Volkanovski.

However, 'El Matador' is confident that the rematch will not change the result. He said:

"I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. I bring a different type of game that he is not used to. So I know what's going to happen. Maybe next time instead of knocking him out, I will submit him. So maybe I'm going to change that to have different types of clips."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below (4:16):

