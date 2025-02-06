Dana White issues open-ended answer to Alexander Volkanovski's future in the UFC: "He is an absolute legend"

Alexander Volkanovski, the Australian powerhouse and former UFC featherweight champion, has long been a dominant force in the octagon. Known for his relentless fighting style and incredible resilience, Volkanovski has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history.

However, recent setbacks, including back-to-back losses against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, have left fans questioning what’s next for the 36-year-old legend.

UFC CEO Dana White recently addressed Volkanovski’s future in the promotion with Mark Bouris, offering an open-ended but respectful response:

"Vol's [Volkanovski] a legend. I mean, if you look at what that guy has done in this sport and in that division, he's an absolute legend.

"I haven't talked to him about where his head is and, you know... what he's thinking about the future, but when you talk about a guy like Vol, he's done it all. He's an absolute legend."

He ended:

"I don't know, it's just up to him."

Check out Dana White's comments on Volkanovski's future below: (29:18)

Dana White weighs in on hypothetical showdown with Jon Jones or Mike Tyson

The question of who Dana White would choose to face in the ring—Jon Jones or Mike Tyson—highlights the sheer intimidation factor of both fighters. For nearly everyone on the planet, the idea of stepping into the ring with either of these legends, whether in their prime or not, would be an overwhelming and nearly impossible challenge.

Jones, widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and Tyson, one of the most devastating boxers in history, represent the absolute peak of combat sports. Thus, facing either is daunting and almost comical for anyone, including the UFC CEO.

White replied:

"The answer is neither! [Laughs]. I'm not getting in the ring with neither. In my prime, when I was young, you don't want to mess with [these men]. Jon Jones and Mike Tyson are two of the nastiest human beings ever."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

