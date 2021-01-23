The warning Dustin Poirier's coach gave Conor McGregor during the UFC 257 ceremonial weigh-ins

Dustin Poirier's boxing coach, Dyah Davis, is confident that Conor McGregor will be 'conquered' when the two lightweights meet at UFC 247 tonight.

During the UFC 257 press conference, Davis addressed Conor McGregor who was up on the stage to 'get a good look at his conqueror', implying a brutal defeat of The Irishman in the hands of Dustin Poirier. Afterwards, Davis spoke to SunSport about Poirier's preparation for the fight and why he believes Conor McGregor does not stand a chance against him come Saturday night.

"Technically, he (Dustin Poirier) is a much better fighter. Obviously, you see he's stopping guys... he's putting guys away. Dustin is a finisher. If he gets a guy hurt, he's putting guys away. And I don't see anything different come Saturday night," said Dyah Davis.

Both the fighters weighed in successfully on Friday, making the UFC 257 main event official. Despite being a rematch nearly seven years in the making, there is a healthy competition and ample amount of respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier this time around, which is a stark contrast to what happened last time.

The two have been cordial to each other throughout the buildup. At the face-off, Dustin Poirier kept his word and gifted a bottle of his Louisiana Style Hot Sauce to Conor McGregor, and said that he was expecting his bottle of Proper No. 12 Whiskey in return.

Here's the final face off. Dustin Poirier gives Conor McGregor his hot sauce and there was tons of respect on display here. One more sleep. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/NQChvexxwL — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 22, 2021

Dyah Davis: Once we hurt Conor, the fight is over

'The Diamond' has come a long way since the first time the two fighters met in 2014. Dustin Poirier's fighting has improved a lot since their last encounter. He has finished six of his last thirteen opponents, including the likes of Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Dan Hooker, and Eddie Alvarez. Dustin Poirier has not only improved leaps and bounds but has also been the interim champion between the last time and now.

Davis, the son of boxing legend Howard Davis Jr., has full faith that Dustin Poirier will be able to add Conor McGregor to that list.

Advertisement

"Training has been excellent. Psychologically, Dustin is a much better person. The fight was six years ago. I think by the time they get into the octagon it'll be seven years. But he's so much better all the way around. He's improved as a fighter all around."

"Once we hurt Conor, the fight is over. He's going to put him away."