“The world's best” - Chatri Sityodtong lauds Japanese contingent at ONE 172 for putting on a show

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was no doubt impressed by the massive Japanese contingent at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend.

Ad

A number of high-profile Japanese martial artists made their debuts in the world's largest martial arts organization to great success, and it was truly a historic night for the country.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Chatri praised his Japanese athletes.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think if you had asked me before the event what would happen, I was very worried because actually, you know, I was second-guessing myself on the theme because I was afraid all the Japanese [fighters] would lose. So I was very happy that there's a balance of great action and the world's best at it, and these two are among them."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Among the biggest winners include Yuya Wakamatsu, who captured the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title with a TKO victory over Adriano Moraes, and Masaaki Noiri, who stopped Tawanchai to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing gold.

Chatri most impressed by Masaaki Noiri's finish over Tawanchai: "He was a 10-1 underdog"

Chatri Sityodtong was left in utter disbelief when Masaaki Noiri took out Thai phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai by knockout to win the interim featherweight kickboxing belt.

Ad

In fact, the ONE CEO says he didn't even believe Masaaki could defeat the Thai star. He said:

"You know, Noiri was a 10-1 underdog. I was not believing that he could do it. So, you know, incredible, incredible performance. Tawanchai is definitely the best 70-kilo fighter in the world right now. And you know, no one gave Noiri a chance."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.