"The world is upside down" - Kamaru Usman talks about Jake Paul potentially beating Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz in MMA 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has set his sights on conquering the MMA world after his upcoming boxing match with Mike Tyson. While details are still vague, Paul has expressed interest in fighting veterans Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz in his MMA debut for the PFL.

Paul, known for his celebrity boxing matches, signed with PFL in January 2023 but hasn't competed in MMA yet. His focus is currently on the highly anticipated boxing bout with Tyson scheduled for July.

However, Paul has publicly stated his commitment to transitioning to MMA after the fight. He has even offered a hefty $10 million to lure either Masvidal or Diaz into the PFL cage.

Both fighters have a history with Paul. He defeated Diaz via decision in a boxing match last year and has had ongoing disputes with Masvidal.

Reacting to Paul's callout of the fighters, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman expressed his reservations but acknowledged the possibility of an upset.

On a recent edition of his podcast, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Honestly, at this point I don’t even know what to think anymore… I don’t completely say it’s a wash, that [Jake] has no chance in there...Everybody has a chance, and like I said, the world is upside down for me right now… it’s not far fetched, it could happen.”

What did Jorge Masvidal say about fighting Jake Paul?

Jorge Masvidal poured cold water on the possibility of a fight with Jake Paul but did leave the door open to face his older brother Logan.

In a recent interview, 'Gamebred' said a fight with Logan Paul was more likely. He argued that Logan is a bigger draw than Jake, saying:

"Not with Jake Paul, a 100% more likely with Logan Paul. Jake don't sell like Logan. The UFC allowed me to do some boxing matches, but Jake had said some unpleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC. So the UFC basically siad, 'F**k you, we're not going to let you got get money with the biggest draw.' I can fight Logan Paul, but Jake Paul's an a**."

