"I'm being so serious" - Jake Paul reiterates his "$10 million" MMA fight challenge to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has once again expressed his desire to compete in an MMA fight against either Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal.

In the recent episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, 'The Problem Child' spoke about his wish to compete in MMA and said that his offer of a whopping $10 million for an MMA fight was still open for Diaz and 'Gamebred'. He said:

"I'm being so serious when I say that I wanna fight them in MMA - either Masvidal or Diaz in the PFL. $10 million offer for either one of those guys... None of them have shown up to the table to talk any business about anything to make anything actually happen in a real fight or a real spar. Whatever it is. So, the offer still stands there."

Check out Paul's comments from the 51:20 mark below:

Paul has already fought Diaz in a boxing match. The two athletes locked horns inside the squared circle in August 2023. The event took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The fight was a one-sided affair that ended with Paul taking home the victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92 in favor of 'The Problem Child'.

Jorge Masvidal gives his reasoning for not fighting Jake Paul

In a recent media interaction, Jorge Masvidal shared that a fight with Logan Paul was more likely to become a reality than a clash with 'The Maverick's' younger brother Jake.

In a recent media interaction, 'Gamebred' argued that Jake was not as big of a draw as 'Maverick'. Masvidal added that he was still under contract with the UFC and that prevents him from competing against Paul.

He said:

"Not with Jake Paul, a 100% more likely with Logan Paul. Jake don't sell like Logan. The UFC allowed me to do some boxing matches, but Jake had said some unpleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC. So the UFC basically siad, 'F**k you, we're not going to let you got get money with the biggest draw.' I can fight Logan Paul, but Jake Paul's an a**."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments in a video uploaded by Fight Hub TV below:

Poll : Do you think Jake Paul can defeat Masivdal or Diaz in MMA fight? Yes No 3 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback