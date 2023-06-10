"The wrecking crew" -Controversial Judges from Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi clash to officiate UFC 289 Main Event, fans disappointed

The flyweight clash between Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74 left fans divided. While Albazi managed to secure some clinch time, it was widely believed that Kara-France's overall performance had earned him the victory.

Yet, to the surprise of many, the judges awarded Albazi the split decision. The questionable judging immediately sparked criticism of the judges' scoring.

MMA_Orbit posted on Twitter the names of the officials assigned to judge the upcoming UFC 289 main event, revealing that the same trio who presided over the Kara-France vs. Albazi bout would be overseeing the high-stakes match.

"Officials for tonight's #UFC289 main event: Referee: Dan Miragliotta Judges: Sal D'Amato, Mike Bell, Chris Lee [[email protected]_Fontana]. Those are the same three judges who judged last weeks main event between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. 😬

Check out the tweet below:

Fans, already furious with the judges' call in the previous event, expressed their outrage once again. One fan sarcastically dubbed them the "wrecking crew,"

"They’re called the wrecking crew"

Another fan voiced their disappointment, stating they would be more invested in the Teo vs. Taylor boxing match instead.

"Trash… I’ll be more tuned into Teo/Taylor tonight."

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Ratatooill @toluver27 @mma_orbit @Scott_Fontana Those judges and Dan, good luck to the ladies tonight @mma_orbit @Scott_Fontana Those judges and Dan, good luck to the ladies tonight https://t.co/vlRqF3HQZY

Kai Kara-France reacts to his controversial loss at UFC Vegas 74

Kai Kara-France didn't hold back when discussing his controversial loss at UFC Vegas 74.

The New Zealander, who made his highly anticipated return to the octagon after nearly a year, was looking to bounce back from his TKO defeat to Brandon Moreno. Unfortunately for him, the judges awarded a split-decision victory to his opponent, Amir Albazi.

Expressing his frustration, Kara-France stated:

"It's hard to see how the judges gave it to Amir. When you look at it, black and white, the stats and what he was trying to do compared to what I was able to neutralize and capitalize on, I definitely thought I won, and I feel like the whole world does."

Check out Kai Kara-France's interview in the video below:

As Kara-France continues his journey in the UFC, fans eagerly await his next opportunity to showcase his talents and potentially secure a victory that leaves no room for controversy.

Poll : 0 votes