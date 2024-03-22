"Their contempt for humanity is obvious" - Tristan Tate expresses worry for people after Elon Musk is called "mediocre" 

Tristan Tate did not seem happy with a journalist's characterization of Elon Musk recently.

Musk spoke to the titular figure of The Don Lemon Show recently, which resulted in the media talking about it. Tate took a screenshot of an article from an author named Michael Harriot from an outlet that is unidentified in the screenshot.

The headline of the article in question read, "Don Lemon interviewed a mediocre white man" and Tate was evidently not having it. Tweeting out a response that accompanied the screenshotted photo of the Musk article, Tristan Tate posted:

"If the elites and the MSM think @elonmusk (arguably the world's highest performing individual human) is "mediocre" imagine what they think about you and your family. Their contempt for humanity is obvious."

Tristan Tate commenting on the recent Elon Musk article

Tristan Tate and times he's defended Elon Musk

The 35-year-old has come to the defense of Musk on more than one occasion.

A few weeks ago, Tate advocated for Musk amid accusations of using X's community notes to benefit his own posts, which conflicted with the guidelines of the site.

Some stated the Tesla figurehead removed the community notes option on a past post and many felt it was antithetical to Musk's free speech beliefs where fact-checking and differing viewpoints are to be revered.

The native of Chicago replied to an X account called @cb_doge with a screenshotted headline that posited Elon Musk was bending the rules of X to favor him.

To that, Tristan Tate stated:

"Who gives a s***? I smoke cigarettes in my own bed ut don'tallow women to do the same. It's MY bed."

It is evident that Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter in late 2022 and changes its name into X.

There was another instance circa last-November where Tate backed up comments Musk had made at the New York Times deal book summit. Elon Musk was asked about some advertisers being wary of allocating money to promoting on Twitter because of him buying and then rebranding it to X. To this, Musk stated that he would not be blackmailed by money and Tate echoed this sentiment also.

"'You want to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with MONEY? Go f*** yourself.' - Elon Musk."

