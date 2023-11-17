"Their women are so ugly and obnoxious" - MMA star Jake Shields theorizes bizarre reason behind British colonialism around the world

Jake Shields is a former UFC fighter who has long since retired from the sport. However, over the past few years, far more attention has been given to Shields' tweets than his MMA career, due in no small part to his highly controversial sociopolitical takes.

Recently, Shields took to X/Twitter to outline a bizarre theory regarding British colonial efforts. According to the former mixed martial artists, the reason behind it amounts to nothing more than Brits of old searching for more attractive sexual partners because, in Shields' opinion, British women are unattractive:

"In case you ever wondered why England conquered the world here is the answer. Their women are so ugly and obnoxious that they would rather hop on a ship sail across the ocean and take their chances"

The amount of controversies, including an alleged physical assault on fellow fighter Mike Jackson, Jake Shields has been involved in as of late, have completely overshadowed his reputation as a fighter with a once respectable MMA career. He once helmed a highly impressive 15-fight win streak.

During his unbeaten stretch, he defeated notable fighters like former PRIDE two-division champion Dan Henderson, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, and former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. He even challenged all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight strap.

Jake Shields' short-lived UFC career

Jake Shields' 15th straight win took place in his UFC debut when he defeated Martin Kampmann via split decision to earn a crack at Georges St-Pierre's welterweight title. However, his attempt at dethroning the Canadian great ended in failure, as he was defeated via unanimous decision.

He then found himself on a losing streak, the first in his career, after Jake Ellenberger TKO'd him within 53 seconds of round one. Fortunately for him, he rebounded from the two-fight losing streak by beating Yoshihiro Akiyama via unanimous decision. He next took on Ed Herman, but controversy soon followed.

While he initially beat Herman via unanimous decision, the win was overturned into a no-contest after an adverse finding in one of Shields' PED tests. However, what he tested positive for has never been disclosed by the Colorado Athletic Commission. Afterward, he took on future welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Shields defeated him via split decision and built off of that win when he defeated Demian Maia via split decision as well. That, however, was his penultimate UFC fight, as he was booted from the promotion after a lopsided unanimous decision loss against Héctor Lombard.