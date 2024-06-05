"Them fighting words" - Fans eagerly bite on the drama behind Gabriel Sosua's rematch against Mikey Musumeci at ONE 167

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will host ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 and one must-watch bout on the card is that of Mikey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa's bantamweight submission grappling bout.

For the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in Musumeci, this bout carries great importance as it will give him a chance to avenge his 2021 defeat to the Brazilian star during their time outside of ONE Championship.

Sousa had an electric callout of 'Darth Rigatoni' where he accused Musumeci of making excuses after submitting him via north-south choke which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

Fans were intrigued by Sousa's words and reacted accordingly in the comments section which can be read below:

""No more excuses!" Them fighting words."

"@gabrielsousabjj is him!!!🔥🔥😂"

"All of Brazil and the entire state of North Carolina rocking with @gabrielsousabjj"

"Oooh knowing this backstory does actually make it more interesting for me haha"

"1-1 coming up 🤘🏻"

It is worth noting that since his defeat to Sousa, Musumeci has been undefeated through nine contests and has four highlight reel-worthy submissions out of his six ONE Championship victories.

Mikey Musumeci believes his training camp has prepared him to claim victory at ONE 167

With the event only a few days away, Mikey Musumeci intensified his efforts in training camp in the hopes of preventing a repeat of their first matchup.

Musumeci told ONE Championship in a recent interview just how confident he is of getting the win:

"I see myself winning. First of all, I'm very confident in my preparation. I did everything f*cking right, dude. I'm scary right now with how prepared I am."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.