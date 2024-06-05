“I’m scary right now with how prepared I am” - Mikey Musumeci has spared no effort to perfect his craft for Gabriel Sousa war

Mikey Musumeci is feeling confident ahead of his long-awaited rematch with Brazilian standout Gabriel Sousa.

Nearly three years after suffering a stunning submission loss at the hands of Sousa under the Who's Number One banner, the current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will move up to bantamweight at ONE 167 for a shot at redemption on Friday, June 7.

Riding into Impact Arena in Bangkok with a picture-perfect 6-0 record in ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci has left no stone unturned in his bid to keep his 'O' intact and even the series against one of Brazil's most experienced submission specialists.

“I see myself winning," Musumeci told ONE in a recent interview. "First of all, I’m very confident in my preparation. I did everything f*cking right, dude. I’m scary right now with how prepared I am.”

If 'Darth Rigatoni' comes out on top, there will be little downtime as he's expected to return to the Circle in short order for one of the biggest grappling matches in the history of the sport.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Mikey Musumeci returns at ONE 168 for the biggest match of his career

Three months after ONE 167 goes down in The Land of Smiles, ONE Championship will return to The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado, USA — for ONE 168.

The history-making event is scheduled to feature two massive world title tilts, including a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship bout pitting reigning and defending titleholder Jonathan Haggerty against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek.

Also on the docket is a submission superfight as Mikey Musumeci moves up three weight classes to challenge ONE lightweight submission grappling champ Kade Ruotolo. If Musumeci comes out on top, he will become the first fighter in ONE history to hold two grappling world titles.

Who comes out on top when two of the greatest BJJ stars in the world square off on Friday, September 6?

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.