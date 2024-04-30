"Then we're enemies" - Robert Whittaker warns Jiri Prochazka against dropping to middleweight division

Robert Whittaker recently warned Jiri Prochazka against dropping down to the middleweight division and noted that it would change their dynamic should he go ahead with the move.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion indicated that he could be eyeing a move to 185-pounds in an attempt at achieving double champ status rather than moving up to heavyweight. It was a surprise to the MMA community, especially considering that he had previous experience competing at heavyweight during his tenure with Rizin.

During a recent episode of his MMArcade Podcast, the former middleweight champion shared his thoughts on Prochazka possibly moving to his division. Whittaker mentioned that he remains hopeful that it doesn't happen and joked that it would result in them becoming enemies:

"I really hope [Prochazka] doesn't [move down to middleweight]. I like the guy a lot, but if he enters the middleweight division then we're enemies. That's just the nature of the game. They're all enemies except for my teammates...I can't see him at [185-pounds]. I've seen him in real life...He's a big, big guy...Stay at light heavyweight so we can stay friends."

Check out Robert Whittaker's full comments regarding Jiri Prochazka below:

When did Robert Whittaker last compete?

Robert Whittaker is currently riding high as he recently earned a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 this past February.

With the win, 'The Reaper' bounced back from his loss to reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. He also proved that he is still a top contender in the middleweight division, which is significant as he could potentially earn himself a rematch against du Plessis should he continue racking up wins.

Jiri Prochazka's recent interest in a move to 185-pounds could also set the stage for a bout against Whittaker. Both are ranked in the top five of their respective division, so it would be a logical matchup if the former light heavyweight champion isn't awarded an immediate title shot.

Check out the UFC's tweet showing Robert Whittaker earning a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa below:

