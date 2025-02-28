Theo Von delivers brutal reality check to fellow comedian for wanting to fight a drunk Israel Adesanya: "That would be risqué" 

Popular comedian Theo Von offered a brutal take with cutting humor on a podcast guest's premise about fighting a drunk Israel Adesanya. Von, among the several mainstream sensations known for their enthusiasm for the UFC, didn't mince words while reacting to the scenario.

Ad

Bert Kreischer, during episode #565 of This Past Weekend, jokingly talked about fighting Adesanya after they both had consumed 12 beers. Von quickly pointed out the absurdity of challenging a professional fighter, even in a seemingly compromised state.

During the conversation, Kreischer also established the premise that Adesanya admitted he wasn’t a big drinker and would be heavily intoxicated. According to him, some comedians, like Shane Gillis, can handle their liquor better.

Ad

Trending

However, Von made it clear that skill and experience outweigh drunken bravado. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think Izzy would beat the ever-living sh*t out of both of you guys, to be honest. First of all, yeah, I think so. He’s fu*king great at it. It’s really just taking both of you guys the same with your current levels, giving you each 12 beers. That would be risqué."

Ad

Kreischer also detailed a backstage interaction with Adesanya after one of his shows, adding:

"I get him [Adesanya] tickets [for his comedy show], and he comes back, and he's with all his buddies, and he comes over and he's like, 'Hey, 'The Machine.' He grabs me and he holds me by the neck real tight and he real quick brings his knee to my stomach. He goes, 'You still want to f*cking fight me?' And I went, 'No.' And he goes, 'Ah, just kidding around.' Oh my God, I would have been f*cking destroyed. This man is so [] strong and so quick and just bigger."

Ad

Check out the full section below (1:30:45):

Ad

When Israel Adesanya spoke about therapy and finding the right fit on Theo Von's podcast

Israel Adesanya spoke about his experience with therapy and general misconceptions during a previous podcast episode with Theo Von.

According to him, a great therapist should equip you with tools to navigate life’s challenges and not keep you dependent. Adesanya also shed light on the importance of stepping back when therapy no longer provides value and returning when needed. He said:

Ad

"It’s [therapy] like dating in a sense, you kind of got to try different people... If you get the wrong person... A therapist could sit there and be like, ‘Oh, this chick with blue hair, cha-ching!’ and then just keep them for two years and just keep making money off them. A great therapist is like a doctor. A doctor shouldn’t keep you sick constantly, they should try to help you."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (1:47:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.