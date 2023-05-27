Jake Paul is only two years younger than his brother Logan, but comedian Theo Von believes there is no chance that 'The Problem Child' could outlive his brother.

Von recently appeared on the FULL SEND PODCAST, where he discussed which of the Paul brothers would live longer with hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg.

Forgeard and Von both agreed that Logan Paul is the type of person who would want to live forever, before the comedian hilariously explained why Jake Paul will pass before his brother:

"I just think [Jake] seems like he could die... It just seems like, how much more things could happen before he does die? Not in a bad way or anything, I'm not wishing any ill will on him, and I don't know anything. But I'm just saying that I could see something [happening]."

Catch Theo Von's comments below (27:30):

Whilst it is unclear what Theo Von is referencing exactly, Jake Paul has been involved in several incidents over the past few years which could have turned sour.

Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's cap off of his head at a media event for Mayweather's boxing match with Logan Paul, causing a frantic scuffle between the two entourages.

Paul's decision to pursue a career in boxing will no doubt affect his health negatively in the long run. The effects of taking sustained blows to the head have been widely documented, and could certainly shorten a person's life expectancy.

Dustin Poirier predicts Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; his choice may surprise fans

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, set to take place in August.

Diaz left the UFC in 2022 after fighting out his contract, and will make his debut in the squared circle against 'The Problem Child'. Many fans and fighters have picked the Stockton native to defeat Paul in the ring, but Dustin Poirier sided with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

'The Diamond' believes that Diaz may be less effective with his strikes in boxing than he was in MMA, and Paul's youth may be a problem for the older former UFC fighter.

Poirier broke down the matchup during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and had this to say:

"Jake's younger, bigger, faster. It's not an easy fight. Just cause Nate is a grizzled veteran with a lot of experience, and Jake is a new guy who is on YouTube. [Jake Paul] has the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting. He's younger and more explosive. Diaz's boxing is good for MMA, [but] it's a completely different thing."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (22:40):

Poll : 0 votes