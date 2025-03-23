  • home icon
  Theo Von and Kyle Forgeard discuss meeting Paddy Pimblett on Full Send podcast: "Very entertaining"

Theo Von and Kyle Forgeard discuss meeting Paddy Pimblett on Full Send podcast: "Very entertaining"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 23, 2025 21:41 GMT
Theo Von details meeting with Paddy Pimblett on Full Send Podcast. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Theo Von (right) shares his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's (left) persona. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Theo Von gave his opinion about Paddy Pimblett's nature during his appearance in a recent episode of the Full Send podcast The 45-year-old had a few appreciative remarks about 'The Baddy's' persona.

The UFC fanboy in Von popped out multiple times in the entirety of the episode. The comedian spent a significant part of it talking about the UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan and also expressed his thoughts about several other UFC fighters and affairs.

Towards the end, Von and the host, Kyle Forgeard, delved into a discussion about the current scenario of UFC's lightweight division. After speculating about the reigning champ, Islam Makhachev's next move, the duo moved on to talk about Michael Chandler.

Foregard enlightened Von about Chandler's next fight being scheduled for Miami at UFC 314 against Pimblett. The Louisiana native got excited after hearing the British lightweight's name and went on to detail how he met him. He said:

"Oh, dude, I got to meet Paddy Pimblett."

The duo also agreed on the fact that Pimblett has an "entertaining" persona. Von said:

"He was cool. You know, you just see their faces and then you're so curious about them. [Pimblett has a] very entertaining [character]."
Check out Theo Von's comments below (46:34):

Theo Von lauded Joe Rogan's method of linking the standup comedy and UFC community

Theo Von is a friend of the UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan. Their friendship originates from their association with standup comedy and has led to Rogan inviting Von as the guest on his podcast multiple times.

Von has witnessed firsthand how the 57-year-old contributed to the amalgamation of UFC and standup comedy fans. He said:

"Rogan has done so much for the community of comedians and UFC people. We get to go around those guys [UFC fighters] sometimes and get to talk to them [for Rogan]. I mean those guys are warriors… It's a fact that he [Rogan] has done a lot of that just by his own, by inviting comics to come and be at the fights, introducing comedians and people to the UFC by letting us be around that world." [40:58 onwards in the aforementioned podcast]

Edited by Tejas Rathi
