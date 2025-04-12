Theo Von lauds Dana White for a stacked UFC 314 card: "I am geeked"

Theo Von thanked Dana White for booking the action-packed night of MMA at UFC 314. On Saturday, April 12, Dana White and Co. will showcase the pay-per-view event inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ad

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski looks to overcome several negative narratives and regain the UFC featherweight title. To do so, he must take out rising superstar Diego Lopes. As for the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler will clash in a lightweight bout.

Earlier this week, a fan posted an animated version of Volkanovski and Lopes, which looks similar to Joe Rogan and Theo Von. The latter shared the image on X and added this caption:

Ad

Trending

"Joe is a heavyweight im a whitebelt! but i am geeked for this card!! God Bless @danawhite and the @ufc."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Theo Von's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The UFC 314 pay-per-view also showcases Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight), Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva (featherweight), and Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull (featherweight).

Other matchups taking place include Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight), Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight), and Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper (lightweight).

Diego Lopes and Paddy Pimblett look for breakthrough wins at UFC 314

Diego Lopes' rise in the featherweight rankings has led to an unexpected title shot due to Ilia Topuria vacating the throne.

Ad

Lopes has won five consecutive fights, including three inside the distance. The Brazilian-born fighter has an opportunity to add the legendary Alexander Volkanovski to his resume.

Volkanovski, a former UFC champion, faces several questions about his future after suffering consecutive knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Topuria.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett has stitched a 6-0 promotional record, including four wins inside the distance. He has never fought anyone in the UFC as dangerous as Michael Chandler. The former lightweight title challenger believes he will slow down Pimblett's momentum and leave with a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.