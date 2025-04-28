Theo Von pens heartfelt tribute to Anthony Smith as 'Lionheart' retires at UFC Kansas City: "He is a unique person"

Anthony Smith's retirement at UFC Kansas City drew a kind message from comedian Theo Von, who took to Instagram to detail his first encounter with 'Lionheart'. As Von recounts, Smith is the first UFC fighter he had ever met. Smith is said to have waited for Von after one of the latter's standup shows.
While Von has since become a common cage-side sight at UFC events, and his viral internet fame has led to him becoming a name fighters are interested in interacting with, it appears that Smith first crossed paths with him before it was profitable to do so. In honor of Smith, Von wrote:
"First UFC fighter I ever met. Waited around after a show of mine nine years ago to say kind things and be supportive. That's just who he is. He is a unique person and I'm thankful to have been able to cheer him on. These men are warriors. Thank you @lionheartasmith for letting us be part of your journey. [lion emoji, purple heart emoji] gang"
UFC Kansas City was bittersweet for Smith, who laid his gloves on the octagon after 60 professional fights, none of which he has ever withdrawn from due to either illness or injury. While the promotion presented a touching video package of his greatest moments, he still lost to Zhang Mingyang in the co-main event.
Smith did his best, applying as much pressure as he could against Zhang. Unfortunately, he walked into an intercepting step-in elbow that split him open badly. As he started leaking blood, he shot for a failed takedown and ended up with Zhang on top of him, raining down elbows for the TKO.
Another celebrity praised Anthony Smith
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll, who has also made appearances for WWE, was recently part of an official UFC video wherein he spoke glowingly about Anthony Smith following the latter's retirement. He said:
"Congrats Anthony. You truly are one of my favorite fighters and favorite humans ever. Nobody, and I mean nobody has fought harder than you in that octagon. I'm proud of you, just like I know your wife and family are. This one's for you, bud."
Check out Jelly Roll's message to Anthony Smith:
His words were followed by highlights of Smith's career, with one of the rapper's songs playing over the footage. While many have celebrated Smith following his retirement, one fan in the UFC Kansas City crowd drew 'Lionheart's' ire by taunting and insulting him.