Theo Von pens heartfelt tribute to Anthony Smith as 'Lionheart' retires at UFC Kansas City: "He is a unique person"

Anthony Smith's retirement at UFC Kansas City drew a kind message from comedian Theo Von, who took to Instagram to detail his first encounter with 'Lionheart'. As Von recounts, Smith is the first UFC fighter he had ever met. Smith is said to have waited for Von after one of the latter's standup shows.

Ad

While Von has since become a common cage-side sight at UFC events, and his viral internet fame has led to him becoming a name fighters are interested in interacting with, it appears that Smith first crossed paths with him before it was profitable to do so. In honor of Smith, Von wrote:

"First UFC fighter I ever met. Waited around after a show of mine nine years ago to say kind things and be supportive. That's just who he is. He is a unique person and I'm thankful to have been able to cheer him on. These men are warriors. Thank you @lionheartasmith for letting us be part of your journey. [lion emoji, purple heart emoji] gang"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC Kansas City was bittersweet for Smith, who laid his gloves on the octagon after 60 professional fights, none of which he has ever withdrawn from due to either illness or injury. While the promotion presented a touching video package of his greatest moments, he still lost to Zhang Mingyang in the co-main event.

Smith did his best, applying as much pressure as he could against Zhang. Unfortunately, he walked into an intercepting step-in elbow that split him open badly. As he started leaking blood, he shot for a failed takedown and ended up with Zhang on top of him, raining down elbows for the TKO.

Ad

Another celebrity praised Anthony Smith

Rapper and singer Jelly Roll, who has also made appearances for WWE, was recently part of an official UFC video wherein he spoke glowingly about Anthony Smith following the latter's retirement. He said:

"Congrats Anthony. You truly are one of my favorite fighters and favorite humans ever. Nobody, and I mean nobody has fought harder than you in that octagon. I'm proud of you, just like I know your wife and family are. This one's for you, bud."

Ad

Check out Jelly Roll's message to Anthony Smith:

Expand Tweet

His words were followed by highlights of Smith's career, with one of the rapper's songs playing over the footage. While many have celebrated Smith following his retirement, one fan in the UFC Kansas City crowd drew 'Lionheart's' ire by taunting and insulting him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.