Theo Von reacts after Sean Strickland shares immediate thoughts post-Dricus du Plessis loss at UFC 312

Sean Strickland failed to reclaim the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Fortunately, he was in good spirits, such that his Instagram post following the loss drew the attention of comedian Theo Von, who is a noted UFC fan and a friend of Strickland's.

In the main event, Strickland couldn't get much of anything going, with his jab landing sporadically, while his coaches grew increasingly frustrated over his inability to follow their gameplan or make the tactical adjustments they demanded of him. Meanwhile, du Plessis authored a very convincing win.

In fact, he even broke Strickland's nose late in the fight. However, in a clip shared on his Instagram page, Strickland was still grateful for how the fight transpiried.

"Hey, what's up guys? We've been here once or twice. I'm so grateful for you guys' support, man. You guys are awesome, win or lose, you guys always ride and I appreciate you."

Check out Sean Strickland's gratitude to his fans:

The ex-middleweight champion's post quickly drew Von's attention. The pair have grown close over the past year, especially as Von has become more prominent in the combat sports space due to his affiliation with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Moreover, he is also a supporter of Donald Trump, which is a political stance he shares with Strickland. Due to their friendship, Von offered him some encouragement following the UFC 312 loss, leaving behind a pair of emojis urging Strickland to be strong.

A screenshot of Theo Von's comment

Now, Strickland wiill have to return to the drawing board and plot another path back into title contention, which will prove difficult so long as du Plessis remains the middleweight champion.

Theo Von once hosted Sean Strickland on his podcast

Before Sean Strickland defended his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, the pair engaged in a heated pre-fight press conference. As they traded barbs, du Plessis mocked Strickland for the childhood abuse he suffered at his father's hands, enraging him.

The emotional toll of the moment became apparent when Strickland broke down in tears on episode #476 of This Past Weekend w/Theo Von.

"It's all good, dude..."

Check out Sean Strickland fighting through his tears (1:32:19):

As Strickland became overcome with emotion, Von was quick to offer him comfort, though Strickland insisted on continuing the podcast.

