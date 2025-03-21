Theo Von shares Joe Rogan's little-known personality trait from personal experience

Joe Rogan has never been shy about who he is. However, fellow standup comedian and podcaster Theo Von recently revealed a side of him that isn't as well-known to the public. He did so during a recent sitdown with Kyle Forgeard from the NELK Boys on the FULL SEND PODCAST.

According to Von, Rogan has an exceptional memory. In fact, he claims that it is so exceptional that lying to him is a virtual impossibility. It is an aspect about Rogan that he revealed when asked by Forgeard what he had learned from being friends with him over the years.

"You can't really lie to Joe Rogan. He remembers everything. He just has a memory that's unprecedented. I don't think there's anybody in the world that could do what he does, so I'm just thankful that he found his way to it because I think that he's given a lot of us information."

Check out Theo Von's comments below (41:49):

Von then goes on to praise the longtime UFC commentator for his podcasting work. He hails Rogan as an exemplary source of information while asserting his belief that no one else could do what Rogan does. The JRE podcast has become one of the most popular in the world.

It once earned Rogan an exclusive deal from Spotify, with countless guests from different backgrounds and with varying areas of expertise making their appearance.

Joe Rogan has hosted Theo Von on his podcast several times

The friendship between Joe Rogan and Theo Von is relatively recent compared to his ties to other standup comedians. Von has been a guest on Rogan's podcast several times in recent years, with his latest appearance being on episode #2253. Along with his ties to Rogan, Von has also developed an interest in MMA.

Check out Theo Von on the JRE podcast:

This has led to him hosting high-profile UFC fighters like Sean Strickland on his own podcast, This Past Weekend. It led to, perhaps, the most viral moment of Strickland's career when he broke down on camera over the childhood abuse he had suffered at his father's hands.

